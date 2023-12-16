Grand Forks man pleads not guilty to gross sexual imposition

Dec. 15—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man waived his preliminary hearing scheduled for Monday, Dec. 18, and pleaded not guilty to two felony charges.

Marcus Arlo Hoffmann, 32, is charged with Class A felony gross sexual imposition — sexual contact with a victim under the age of 15, which has a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.

He is also charged with Class C felony child abuse.

In September, an 8-year-old girl reported being touched inappropriately by Hoffmann, according to a probable cause statement filed in the case.

The girl said the acts began when she was 4 years old and stopped when she was 7. When Hoffmann was interviewed by law enforcement, he told them, "something happened;" that his "drinking got out of hand" and he would black out, court documents said.

Hoffmann did not deny touching the girl at the time, but he pleaded not guilty and is scheduled for a final dispositional conference at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 29.