Grand Forks man pleads not guilty in fleeing, reckless endangerment case

Jan. 16—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man waived his preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 17, and pleaded not guilty to two Class C felonies.

Phillip Joseph Murray, 34,

was arrested in December

after he allegedly fled from an officer who tried to pull him over for an obstructed license plate.

During the pursuit, Murray failed to yield to multiple vehicles and was ultimately struck by one of them, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

Murray is charged with Class C felony fleeing a police officer, Class C felony reckless endangerment — extreme indifference and Class A misdemeanor driving under suspension. The felony charges have maximum penalties of five years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

Murray's bond was set at $20,000 cash or surety and he remains in custody at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center.

A final dispositional conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on April 11.