Grand Forks man pleads not guilty in fleeing case

Jan. 30—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man waived his Monday, Jan. 29, preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to Class C felony fleeing a police officer.

Edward Larios Rubalcava, 29, is also charged with Class A misdemeanor reckless endangerment and three Class B misdemeanors: driving under the influence, refusing to submit to a DUI test and driving under revocation.

The felony charge has a maximum penalty of five years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

Rubalcava was charged

in December

after allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop. During the pursuit, he drove recklessly, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

A final dispositional conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on May 2.