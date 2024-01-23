Grand Forks man pleads not guilty to fleeing police, other crimes

Jan. 22—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man waived his preliminary hearing scheduled for Monday, Jan. 22, and pleaded not guilty to multiple crimes related to fleeing police and possessing illegal drugs with intent to sell them.

Bruce Alan Austreng, 36, is charged with Class B felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. He also faces three Class C felony counts: fleeing a police officer and two counts of possession of a schedule IV depressant with intent to deliver.

Austreng's remaining charges are Class A misdemeanor reckless endangerment, Class A misdemeanor ingesting a controlled substance, Class B misdemeanor refusal to halt and Class B misdemeanor leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to a motor vehicle.

On Dec. 8, Grand Forks police were dispatched

for a suspected drug overdose. At the scene, Austreng allegedly drove away from law enforcement, damaging nearby property and driving recklessly, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

Austreng ultimately crashed at the intersection of Sixth Avenue North and 42nd Street, the affidavit said. He and another individual allegedly fled on foot but were eventually located.

Police searched Austreng and found drugs on him, according to the affidavit, and he admitted to ingesting drugs and alcohol.

A final dispositional conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on April 18.