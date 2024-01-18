Grand Forks man pleads not guilty to reckless endangerment in fleeing case

Jan. 17—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man accused of fleeing police waived his Wednesday, Jan. 17, preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty.

Andrew Chase Ebertowski, 19,

was arrested on Dec. 18

after allegedly fleeing a police officer who'd attempted to pull him over for a traffic violation.

During the pursuit, Ebertowski failed to follow traffic laws and drove at excessive speeds, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

Shortly after the officer terminated his pursuit, Ebertowski crashed and fled on foot, the affidavit said.

Ebertowski is charged with Class C felony reckless endangerment — extreme indifference, which has a maximum penalty of five years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

He's also charged with two Class A misdemeanors: fleeing a peace officer and duty upon striking an unattended vehicle.

A final dispositional conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on April 11.