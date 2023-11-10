Grand Forks man pleads not guilty to multiple sexual crimes involving a minor in Polk County

Nov. 9—POLK COUNTY, Minn. — A Grand Forks man charged with six felony sex crimes in Polk County waived his omnibus hearing and pleaded not guilty to all of the charges on Thursday, Nov. 9.

Wilfredo Alejandro Lopez, 22, is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl multiple times throughout 2021.

Lopez is charged with six counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, four of which have a mandatory minimum sentence of 144 months in prison. Each charge has a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and $40,000 in fines.

Lopez was arrested and taken to Tri-County Community Corrections in December 2022. He's being held there on a $400,000 cash or surety bond.

A pre-trial is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Dec. 19.