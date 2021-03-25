Grand Forks man pleads not guilty to sexually assaulting two children

Hannah Shirley, Grand Forks Herald
·2 min read

Mar. 25—A Grand Forks man has pleaded not guilty to gross sexual imposition and solicitation of a minor.

Nathan Scott Belgarde, 30, is facing a minimum of 15 years in prison, and could face up to life in prison without parole if convicted of gross sexual imposition. He faces an additional maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine for solicitation.

An additional charge of solicitation of a minor was dismissed by prosecutors after they determined it had been improperly charged. Grand Forks County District Judge Jay Knudson also dismissed a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child, which carried the possibility of an additional life sentence.

According to court documents, a woman reached out to the Grand Forks Police Department in September 2020 after finding sexually explicit text messages on her 12-year-old's cell phone. The texts referenced a sexual assault that had occurred, documents show.

In an interview with investigators, the child, identified as John Doe, disclosed a number of sexual acts that Belgarde allegedly committed with Doe when the child was 11.

In October, a second child, identified as John Doe 2, also disclosed in a forensic interview that Belgarde had asked him repeatedly to commit sexual acts with him. The child was 12 at the time, documents state.

GFPD Cpl. Robert Starr testified Wednesday that both children told investigators that Belgarde purchased sex toys for them. Doe 2 also disclosed to police that he witnessed Belgarde and Doe having intercourse.

Starr testified that in an interview with police, Belgarde said that he knew Doe and that no one besides him had access to the cell phone from which the text messages were sent. He said he didn't recall sending sexually explicit texts to Doe, and at first denied that Doe had ever been to his residence. When investigators read him text messages telling Doe to come over, he then admitted Doe had been to his apartment two times, Starr testified. He denied that any sexual acts occurred.

Belgarde is next scheduled to appear in court for a final dispositional conference on June 3.

