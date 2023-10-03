Grand Forks man sentenced to 180 days for sexual contact with a 10-year-old at church

Oct. 2—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man was sentenced to 180 days for engaging in sexual contact with a 10-year-old girl at Hope Church.

Josiah William Gunderson, 42, was charged with two counts of Class A felony gross sexual imposition and arrested in December last year.

According to an affidavit in the case, there were three incidents in October 2022 where Gunderson kissed the juvenile girl and made sexual contact.

Gunderson initially pleaded not guilty, but

changed his plea

in May. He was sentenced on Monday, Oct. 2, at the Grand Forks County Courthouse. He was granted a plea agreement that sentenced him to 360 days with all but 180 suspended.

Gunderson may serve all 180 days on electronic home monitoring, beginning on Oct. 14. He is required to register as a sex offender and complete sex offender treatment.

Gunderson will be on supervised probation for five years. Conditions of probation include no contact with the victim, her parents or siblings. Gunderson may, however, arrange to continue attending Hope Church through his probation officer.