Grand Forks man sentenced to 30 years for attempted gross sexual imposition and kidnapping

Sep. 15—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Friday, Sept. 15, for kidnapping a woman and attempting to sexually assault her.

In June,

a jury found 29-year-old Jarrod Jashawn Adams guilty

of Class A felony kidnapping, Class A felony attempted gross sexual imposition, Class C felony terrorizing, Class C felony interference with a 911 call and Class B misdemeanor simple assault.

"He stole (the victim's) safety, her sense of security, that day," Ashlei Neufeld, representing the state, said during the sentencing hearing at the Grand Forks County Courthouse.

According to an affidavit in the case, Adams followed a woman into her secured Grand Forks apartment building on the morning of May 1, 2022. His actions alarmed the woman, and she sent the following text to her then-boyfriend, which was shown to the jury during trial.

"That man followed me in and won't leave me alone I'm scared come back please."

Her boyfriend, though, was unable to get inside the secured building.

According to court statements from both the state and judge, security footage showed Adams casing the area to make sure no one saw him.

"He made a choice," Neufeld said.

Adams followed the woman to her fourth-floor apartment and, when she stepped toward the elevator, he blocked her path. Video footage depicting some of their altercation was shown during the trial.

"Her reaction on that video was visceral," Judge Jason McCarthy said during the sentencing hearing. "She was terrified. It was scary to even watch."

Adams motioned toward his waistband, referencing a weapon and instructing the woman not to scream, the affidavit said. He grabbed the woman by her neck and reached for her cell phone.

The woman ran down the hallway and entered a vacant apartment, but Adams followed and grabbed her as she screamed for help. She attempted to flee, but Adams "forcefully pulled" her back inside the unit, the affidavit said.

She elbowed Adams in the groin area, scratching at his neck and face to get away, the affidavit said. After she fought him off, Adams fled the building, but was located by law enforcement and arrested that day.

Before a sentence was imposed on Friday morning, Neufeld spoke about Adams' actions the day of the crimes. She said the victim tried to give Adams her belongings, but it made no difference to him. She tried to get out of the empty unit, but he pulled her back in.

"His plan that day was to rape her," Neufeld said. "He did kidnap her that day."

Neufeld also expressed concerns about Adams' criminal record, which spans several states. He has no history of kidnapping or sex crimes, though, according to David Ogren, Adams' public defender.

Per state law, 85% of the sentence for both Class A felonies would need to be served before Adams becomes eligible for parole.

Ogren recommended a 12-year prison sentence, with four years suspended during five years of supervised probation.

"When I've done other Class A felonies, we rarely see 20 years," Ogren said.

Ogren suspects Adams has untreated mental health issues, and possibly substance abuse issues. The state, though, argued these claims are unproven. Adams was not under the influence when he was taken into custody.

Though Ogren suggested Adams didn't plan the attack, Neufeld argued that planning doesn't have to be extensive.

"The victim may have been spontaneous, but his actions were not spontaneous," she said.

Additionally, Neufeld explained that the pre-sentence investigation revealed Adams is highly likely to reoffend. He maintained a level of innocence and referred to some of the charges as "a stretch," she told the court.

Adams was sentenced to 20 years at the North Dakota Department of Corrections for attempted gross sexual imposition. He was sentenced to an additional 20 years for kidnapping, with 10 years suspended. He'll serve a minimum of 25.5 years before he is eligible for parole.

Adams has credit for 502 days served in custody.

While in custody, Adams must complete a sex offender evaluation and follow through with its recommendations. After release, Adams will be on supervised probation for five years. He's required to register as a sex offender for a minimum of 15 years.