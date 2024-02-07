Grand Forks man sentenced to 60 years for gross sexual imposition

Feb. 6—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man was sentenced to 60 years in prison on Monday, Feb. 5, for three counts of Class AA felony gross sexual imposition.

Beau Martin Abrahamson, 39,

pleaded guilty to the crimes

in August. Each count had a maximum sentence of life without the possibility of parole.

In March 2023, a 9-year-old disclosed that Abrahamson sexually abused her on multiple occasions, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

In 2018, a different child had disclosed that Abrahamson touched them in a sexual manner, the affidavit said. The child was 7 at the time.

Both children completed forensic interviews, and Abrahamson

was arrested

in April.

Abrahamson attempted to withdraw his guilty plea, but the judge denied his request. He was sentenced to 60 years at the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, with credit for 286 days served.

Abrahamson will be on supervised probation for the rest of his life. He's required to register as a sexual offender, be evaluated and receive treatment, according to court documents.