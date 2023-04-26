Grand Forks man sentenced for attacking roommate with knife

Apr. 25—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man, Joshua Franklin, was sentenced for the March 2022 attack on his then roommate, John Durkin on Tuesday, April 25.

"Mr. Franklin, why should I accept this plea agreement?" Judge Jason McCarthy asked during the sentencing hearing.

"I honestly couldn't tell you," Franklin said.

Originally, Franklin was charged with Class A felony attempted murder. The proposed plea agreement would sentence Franklin under an amended charge of Class B felony aggravated assault with a weapon, causing permanent loss or impairment.

The plea agreement would dismiss Franklin's second charge, Class C felony aggravated assault.

According to an affidavit in the case, Grand Forks patrol officers were dispatched for a medical assist at 8:02 a.m. on March 26, 2022.

On scene, Franklin let the officers inside, where they found Durkin in the bathroom "with an apparent injury on his neck," the affidavit said.

Durkin was transported by ambulance to Altru Hospital. He was in critical condition and "went directly into emergency surgery for the life threatening laceration to his throat," the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, Durkin's injuries included a lacerated trachea, severed thyroid and severe blood loss.

At the sentencing hearing, Sarah Gereszek, representing the state, said Durkin believed the plea agreement, with the amended charge, were a "better" outcome.

Franklin's public defender, Breanna Delorme, said the attack wasn't planned, but instead happened as the result of an argument. She also said blood from both men was found on the knife.

McCarthy again asked why the plea agreement should be accepted, and when Franklin didn't have an answer, McCarthy asked if he would give an open plea instead.

This would've allowed McCarthy to sentence outside of the plea agreement's recommendations, but Franklin didn't agree to it. The case was paused while Franklin and his lawyer spoke outside the courtroom.

Upon returning, Franklin answered the question of why he believed McCarthy should accept the plea agreement.

"I'm normally not a violent person," Franklin said.

Franklin said he has a problem with drinking and blacking out, and that's what happened the day of the incident.

"Waking up and seeing him in the hallway, it scarred me just about as much as it scarred him," Franklin said.

"No, it didn't," said McCarthy. "... It did not, literally and figuratively."

Franklin remained silent, and McCarthy eventually asked him to "at least" agree Durkin's physical injuries are worse than his. Franklin agreed.

"I'm just tired of going in and out ... for 13 months now," Franklin said of his prolonged case and numerous court hearings.

McCarthy accepted the plea agreement, "only due to Mr. Franklin's most recent comments," he said.

Franklin was sentenced to eight years in prison, with credit for 390 days served.

"There's no winners here," said McCarthy. "... I'll just leave it at: I begrudgingly accept the plea agreement."

Franklin is prohibited from any contact with Durkin, and owes him $17,346.10 in restitution.