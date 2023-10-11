Grand Forks man sentenced for fentanyl trafficking, fleeing police, other crimes

Oct. 10—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man was sentenced to four years in custody for ten criminal charges on Monday, Oct. 9.

Logan Orion Riley, 21,

was arrested on July 19

after fleeing from law enforcement nearly a week earlier. According to an affidavit in the case, Riley's vehicle was stopped on July 13 because it had no front license plate.

Riley fled from police, eventually crashing into another vehicle before fleeing on foot, the affidavit said. Inside Riley's vehicle, law enforcement found fentanyl and other drugs, as well as paraphernalia and items suspected to be used for drug trafficking.

Riley was seen on video footage trespassing and forcing his way into a shed after fleeing from law enforcement, the affidavit said.

On July 19, Riley was a passenger in a vehicle that got pulled over. Riley attempted to walk away from the scene, and got into a struggle with police, the affidavit said. Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle.

In a change of plea hearing on Monday morning, Oct. 9, Riley pleaded guilty to ten charges across the two cases, including Class B felony possession of fentanyl with intent to sell. He pleaded guilty to four Class C felony charges: reckless endangerment — extreme indifference, criminal mischief causing damage between $2,000 and $10,000 and two counts of drug paraphernalia possession.

Riley also pleaded guilty to five Class A misdemeanor charges: criminal trespass, fleeing a police officer, preventing arrest, possession of methamphetamine and false information to law enforcement.

Four Class B misdemeanor charges were dismissed pursuant to Riley's plea agreement.

Riley was sentenced to four years at the North Dakota Department of Corrections. He has credit for time served since his arrest in July. Following release, he will be on two years of supervised probation.

Riley has another open case for his alleged involvement in the

Sept. 20 food protest

at Grand Forks County Correctional Center.