Grand Forks man sentenced to four years for aggravated assault with a weapon

Feb. 7—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man was sentenced to four years in prison on Monday, Feb. 5,

for stabbing someone

during an altercation.

Eldrey Marchone Lane, 48,

was found guilty of Class C felony aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon

after a trial by jury in December.

Lane has since filed a notice that he will be appealing this conviction, on the basis that the state failed to provide sufficient evidence that he committed the crime beyond a reasonable doubt, according to court documents.

Law enforcement was dispatched to a reported stabbing on June 27, according to an affidavit in the case. Maurice Johnson was found with an approximately two-inch puncture wound in his shoulder. He was taken to the hospital, where staff confirmed his lung was punctured.

When law enforcement located Lane, they seized a blue folding knife from him that matched Johnson's description of the weapon, the affidavit said. Johnson said he and Lane were involved in an altercation that resulted in the stabbing.

A few witnesses confirmed Johnson's statement.

Lane was sentenced on Monday morning, Jan. 5, at the Grand Forks County Courthouse.

The state asked the court to classify Lane as a habitual offender, which would allow him to be sentenced to 10 years, rather than the traditional maximum for Class C felonies, which is five years.

The state requested a 10-year sentence with four years suspended and two years of supervised probation. If the court found Lane was not amenable to probation, the state asked for eight years to be served, with no probation afterwards.

The state's sentencing memorandum explained that Lane requested a new attorney on the day he was scheduled to stand trial, after a jury was brought to the courthouse, causing significant expense and an unreasonable inconvenience.

Comments from the pre-sentence investigation say that Lane claimed he acted in self-defense, despite a jury determining this was not the case.

Ultimately, Lane was sentenced to four years in prison with credit for 224 days served.