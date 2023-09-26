Grand Forks man sentenced to nearly 20 years for child porn crimes

Sep. 25—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man was sentenced to 238 months in federal prison for producing and distributing child pornography of an 11-year-old girl.

Douglas Dwight Srnsky, 40,

pleaded guilty

to production of materials depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor and distribution of materials involving the sexual exploitation of minors.

Srnsky was

originally charged

at the state level, but once he was charged federally, the state dismissed its case.

On Friday, Sept. 22, Srsnky was sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison. Once he's out of custody, he'll be on supervised release for 20 years.