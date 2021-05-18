Grand Forks man sentenced for possession of child porn
May 17—A Grand Forks man has been sentenced to one year of electronic home monitoring for possession of child pornography.
Brian James Murphy, 61, will report to the Grand Forks County Correctional Center on June 1 for his sentence. In addition to electronic home monitoring, he was also sentenced to three years of supervised probation in a sentencing hearing on Monday, May 17.
In addition to fees, Murphy will also pay $750 of restitution to the Children's Advocacy Center.
He pleaded guilty to 12 counts of possession of certain materials prohibited on Feb. 4 after reaching a plea agreement with the state.
According to court documents, the Grand Forks Police Department got three tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children between January 2020 and July 2020. Through subpoenas and search warrants, police determined that Murphy was the subject of all three tips, documents state.
Murphy's cell phone was seized and forensically examined, and 12 image and video files depicting child pornography were found, according to documents. He was charged in August 2020.
At the sentencing hearing Monday, Murphy apologized to the court, to his attorney, and to his family and friends for his actions.
"I made a terrible, terrible mistake and I deeply, deeply regret it," he said. "There's not a day go by that I wish I never would have done it."