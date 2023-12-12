Grand Forks man sentenced to probation for assault on officer, other crimes

Dec. 11—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man was sentenced to one year of supervised probation on Monday, Dec. 11, for assault on a police officer, driving under the influence and refusal to halt.

On June 6, Grand Forks law enforcement was dispatched

for a suspected DUI, according to an affidavit filed in the case. A police officer located the vehicle in the 1400 block of South Washington Street and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver, Brian Loyd Pyle, exuded a strong smell of alcohol and was slurring his words, the affidavit said.

Pyle, 44, resisted arrest and attempted to flee multiple times, according to the affidavit. The officer injured both his knees and hands as a result. Other officers were able to arrest Pyle several blocks away.

Pyle pleaded guilty to Class C felony simple assault on a police officer, which was deemed a misdemeanor because he was sentenced to less than 360 days for the crime.

He also pleaded guilty to Class A misdemeanor preventing arrest, Class B misdemeanor DUI and Class B misdemeanor refusal to halt. An additional DUI charge was dismissed.

Pyle served 87 days in custody, with time spent at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center, Altru and Centre, a social services organization. He will not be required to serve additional time in custody, but was placed on the 24/7 program to monitor his sobriety for one year. He must also complete an alcohol evaluation and owes $2,854.07 in restitution.