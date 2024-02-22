Grand Forks man sentenced for reckless endangerment, fleeing police

Feb. 21—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man pleaded guilty to two felony charges and was sentenced to five years in prison, with three suspended, on Feb. 15.

Phillip Joseph Murray, 34, pleaded guilty to two Class C felonies: fleeing a police officer and reckless endangerment — extreme indifference. His remaining charge, Class A misdemeanor driving under suspension, was dismissed.

On Dec. 18, law enforcement observed a vehicle with an obstructed license plate. Murray, the driver,

failed to stop when directed

to, according to an affidavit in the case.

He fled, driving recklessly and ultimately being struck by another vehicle, the affidavit said.

Murray will serve two years at the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He will be on probation for two years. If he violates probation conditions, he will be at risk of serving the suspended time in prison.

At the time of sentencing, Murray had credit for 60 days served.