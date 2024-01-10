Grand Forks man sentenced for shooting at occupied vehicle

Jan. 9—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man accused of shooting a gun at an occupied vehicle, evading law enforcement and other crimes changed his plea and was sentenced on Monday, Jan. 8.

Omar Agustin Martinez, 26, was originally charged with Class A felony attempted murder. He was granted a plea agreement, amending the crime to Class C felony terrorizing with a dangerous weapon, which he pleaded guilty to.

Martinez also pleaded guilty to two counts of Class C felony reckless endangerment — extreme indifference.

His remaining charges — Class A misdemeanor fleeing a police officer, Class B misdemeanor refusal to halt and Class B misdemeanor disorderly conduct — were dismissed.

On May 21, Grand Forks police responded to the Altru emergency room for a man who'd been shot, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

The man, Rey Sosa, told police he'd been driving westbound on DeMers Avenue, with his juvenile child in the front passenger seat, when Martinez shot at the vehicle.

Sosa's ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child, Abilene Corona, was dating Martinez at the time. Martinez believed Corona and Sosa were involved again behind his back, according to the affidavit.

The night prior, Martinez damaged Sosa's car and fled from police, the affidavit said. Martinez showed up at Sosa's residence, kicked in the door and got into a physical altercation that resulted in his arrest.

After getting out of custody just hours later, Martinez pursued Sosa — this time with a weapon, which Corona described as a rifle-style firearm, the affidavit said.

After the shooting, law enforcement

struggled to find Martinez.

He

evaded arrest

for more than a month, but

was ultimately apprehended on July 6.

Martinez was sentenced to five years in the shooting case and three years in the fleeing case during a plea hearing at the Grand Forks County Courthouse.

The sentences will be served consecutively, adding up to eight years at the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. As part of the plea agreement, he forfeited all seized items, including the gun.

Martinez has credit for 188 days in custody. He will serve no probation time upon release.