Grand Forks man sentenced to six months in jail for November assault

Mar. 16—A 19-year-old Grand Forks man has been sentenced to six months in the Grand Forks County Correctional Center for assaulting a man in a Grand Forks apartment in November.

Floren Crusade Crossdog pleaded guilty to assault this week in accordance with a plea agreement. As part of the plea agreement, a felony armed robbery charge was dismissed, and a felony burglary charge was reduced to a misdemeanor. Upon his release, he will also serve two years of supervised probation.

Court documents alleged that Crossdog and 18-year-old Grand Forks man Michael Andrew Lankowicz forced their way into a Grand Forks apartment last fall, expecting there would be only one occupant. When a second occupant appeared, Crossdog assaulted him before he and Lankowicz fled the apartment.

Police believe Crossdog and Lankowicz entered the apartment with the intent to rob the tenant, but a judge noted last month that Crossdog's interview with police doesn't offer airtight evidence that the pair planned to commit a robbery, and questioned whether a jury could find them guilty beyond a reasonable doubt on that charge.

Lankowicz is scheduled to appear for a final dispositional conference on April 29. He is facing charges of felony burglary and felony robbery, which each carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine if he is convicted. He is also facing misdemeanor charges of assault and domestic violence.