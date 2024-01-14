Grand Forks man sentenced to six months for indecent exposure incidents

Jan. 13—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man will serve six months in custody for multiple incident exposure incidents that occurred in May and June.

On Dec. 18, Brady Christian Rarick

pleaded guilty

to Class C felony indecent exposure within 50 feet of a school and three counts of Class A misdemeanor indecent exposure.

On Friday morning, Jan. 12, Rarick was sentenced to two years, first serving 180 days at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center. He is on supervised probation for five years.

Rarick, 30,

exposed himself to multiple juvenile girls in Grand Forks

on May 10, May 27, June 4 and June 8, according to an affidavit in the case.

He drove past and thrust his body upward to expose his genitals, the affidavit said. One of the incidents took place near Holy Family School.

A similar incident allegedly took place in East Grand Forks. Rarick was charged with gross misdemeanor indecent exposure. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Jan. 18.