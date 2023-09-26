Grand Forks man sentenced to three-and-a-half years for child porn possession

Sep. 25—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man was sentenced on Monday, Sept. 25, for ten counts of Class C felony child pornography possession.

Daniel Alexander Boyer, 43,

pleaded guilty

to the charges in May, after the state and defense reached a plea agreement.

During sentencing at the Grand Forks County Courthouse, the plea agreement was accepted. Boyer was sentenced to five years in prison, with one-and-a-half years suspended, leaving him to serve three-and-a-half years at the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Boyer is required to successfully complete sex offender treatment while in custody. After release, he will be on supervised probation for three years.

According to an affidavit in the case, the Grand Forks Police Department found approximately 40 images and videos of suspected child sexual abuse on a computer hard drive at Boyer's residence on Jan. 26.