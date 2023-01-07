Grand Forks man sentenced to three years in prison for promoting sexual performance by a minor

Jan. 7—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man convicted of "promoting a sexual performance by a minor" was sentenced to three years in prison.

Noah Owen Risinger, 20, was initially charged with 10 counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor, a Class B felony. He pleaded guilty to six counts in September, and the other four were dismissed pursuant to a plea agreement.

Risinger was sentenced to 10 years with seven suspended on Friday, Jan. 6. With 284 days served, Risinger has a little over two years of his sentence remaining.

On Jan. 4, 2022, law enforcement followed up on two online tips including multiple videos and images of suspected child pornography. Risinger, previously identified as a suspect, was further investigated.

According to an affidavit in the case, a search warrant for Risinger's electronic devices was served on Feb. 7, 2022. Risinger admitted to sharing child pornography videos and images.

During the sentencing hearing, Judge Lolita Hartl Romanick spoke about the pre-sentence investigation results, which suggest Risinger has a "moderate risk of reoffending."

The investigation also said Risinger was defensive or in denial at times, but showed some possibility for change.

During sentencing, Romanick reminded Risinger that his actions are not without victims.

"You have to remember there were other individuals involved," Romanick said.

"I know it's wrong," Risinger said. "I'm sorry."

Following his release, Risinger will be on supervised probation for five years.

Risinger will be required to register as a sex offender. The length of his registry will be determined by the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.