Grand Forks man sentenced on two counts of murder for 2021 crash deaths

Dec. 14—EAST GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man charged with murder after two teenagers died in a crash last year was sentenced on Wednesday, Dec. 14, in Polk County, Minnesota.

Valentin Mendoza IV, 21, was sentenced to 330 months, or 27.5 years, for two counts of third degree murder. He was sentenced to 180 months for one count of third degree murder and 150 months for the other. He has credit for 386 days served.

His four other charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Mendoza pleaded guilty in October to two counts of third degree murder — "perpetrating eminently dangerous act and evincing depraved mind." He used the Norgaard Plea, which is utilized when the defendant claims to have no recollection of the incident.

Mendoza maintained not guilty pleas for the other, dismissed charges: two counts of second degree murder with intent (not premeditated) and two counts of criminal vehicular homicide.

According to an affidavit in the case, the East Grand Forks Police Department was dispatched to a head-on collision at 3:08 p.m. on June 17, 2021.

The crash happened on State Highway 220 about a mile north of Polk County Road 19.

Mendoza was found in a red 2004 Ford Ranger pickup, which had severe damage to the front driver's side. The vehicle was tipped onto the passenger's side. Mendoza's speedometer was locked at 75 mph; the posted speed limit for the area is 45 mph.

Mendoza was transported to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.

The other vehicle involved in the crash was a white 2007 GMC Envoy, which was also severely damaged on the front driver's side. The speedometer was locked at 65 mph.

Two unresponsive, severely injured juvenile males were removed from the vehicle and also transported to Altru Hospital.

According to the affidavit, when the Minnesota State Police spoke with Mendoza's mother, she said he was known to make suicidal comments. She told police Mendoza's girlfriend had called her, saying she received a Snapchat video at 3:05 p.m. of Mendoza driving, saying he was going to take his life.

Law enforcement determined the pickup crossed the centerline into the southbound lane before striking the Envoy head-on.

There were no tire or brake marks near where the collision occurred.

Both juveniles later died from their injuries — one on June 23, 2021, and the other on June 29, 2021.