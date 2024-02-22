Grand Forks man to serve 180 days for fleeing police, drug crimes

Feb. 21—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man pleaded guilty to eight charges on Feb. 16 and will serve 180 days in custody.

Bruce Alan Austreng, 36, pleaded guilty to four Class C felonies: methamphetamine possession, fleeing a police officer and two counts of possession with intent to deliver a schedule IV depressant.

Austreng also pleaded guilty to Class A misdemeanor reckless endangerment, Class A misdemeanor ingesting a controlled substance, Class B misdemeanor refusal to halt and Class B misdemeanor leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to a motor vehicle.

On Dec. 8,

police were dispatched

for a potential overdose, according to an affidavit filed in the case. Finding the vehicle of the person involved, police attempted to get the driver — Austreng — to stop, but he wouldn't.

Austreng ran into and damaged the exterior of a building before speeding down the roadway and swerving, eventually crashing at an intersection, the affidavit said.

When Austreng was located, police found various drugs on him: 33.5 clonazepam pills, two alprazolam pills and 0.1 grams of methamphetamine.

He was initially charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, but the charge was amended to possession only.

Austreng was sentenced to five years at the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, first serving 180 days. He will be on probation for three years. If he violates probation, he will be at risk of serving the full sentence.

He had credit for 71 days in custody as of Feb. 16.