Grand Forks man to serve 60 days for fleeing police, DUI, other crimes

Feb. 21—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man pleaded guilty to three crimes on Tuesday, Feb. 20, and was sentenced to 360 days with all but 60 suspended.

Edward Larios Rubalcava, 29, pleaded guilty to Class C felony fleeing a police officer, however, because his sentence length is consistent with a misdemeanor, the crime was deemed a misdemeanor by disposition.

Rubalcava also pleaded guilty to Class B misdemeanor driving under the influence and Class B misdemeanor driving while under alcohol-related revocation.

His remaining charges, Class A misdemeanor reckless endangerment and Class B misdemeanor refusal to submit to a DUI test, were dismissed through a plea agreement.

On Dec. 23, a Grand Forks police officer attempted to pull Rubalcava over

for driving recklessly, but he fled at high speeds for around one mile, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

As of Tuesday, Rubalcava had credit for 16 days served in custody. The remainder of his 60-day sentence will be served at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center.

He will be on probation for 360 days. If he violates probation, he may serve the previously suspended 300 days in custody.

Conditions of Rubalcava's probation include completing a 24/7 sobriety program, as well as an alcohol dependency evaluation.