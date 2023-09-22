Grand Forks man will serve less than a year in prison for child pornography possession

Sep. 22—TRAILL COUNTY — A Grand Forks man was sentenced to less than a year in prison for possessing child pornography in Traill County.

Nicholas Jon Kidwell, 39, was charged with five counts of Class C felony child pornography possession in June 2022. Last month,

he pleaded guilty

to one count.

During Kidwell's sentencing at the Traill County Courthouse on Wednesday, Sept. 20, he was granted a plea agreement that dismissed the four remaining counts.

In the plea agreement, the state recommended a five-year sentence, with 20 months served in prison. The defense recommended 360 days, with up to 180 served in custody. Kidwell requested some of his sentence to be served through electronic home monitoring.

Kidwell was sentenced to 360 days, first serving 359 at the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. With less than a year to serve in custody, Kidwell's felony charge becomes a misdemeanor.

Kidwell has credit for one day. He's required to report to the Traill County Sheriff's Office by 5 p.m. on Oct. 11 to serve the remainder of his sentence.

Kidwell is required to register as a sex offender and will be on supervised probation for three years.