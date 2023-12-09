Grand Forks man to stand trial this month for indecent exposure

Dec. 8—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man accused of

exposing himself to children on multiple occasions

is anticipated to stand trial this month.

Brady Christian Rarick, 30, is charged with Class C felony indecent exposure within 50 feet of a school, which has a maximum sentence of five years in prison. He's also charged with three counts of Class A misdemeanor indecent exposure.

Rarick had his final dispositional conference on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 7, at the Grand Forks County Courthouse. It was determined that Rarick will go to trial. He will have a status conference on Dec. 18, and a jury trial will begin the next day.

Rarick is also charged with indecent exposure in Polk County. He pleaded not guilty to the gross misdemeanor in October. His next court appearance, a pre-trial hearing, is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Jan. 18.