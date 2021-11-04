Grand Forks mans pleads not guilty to allegedly sexually assaulting two children

Nov. 3—A Grand Forks man has pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of gross sexual imposition of a victim less than 15 years of age.

Gerardo Gabriel Ramos Rodriguez, 29, is facing a minimum of 20 years in prison, and could face up to life in prison without parole if convicted of gross sexual imposition, a Class AA felony. Rodriguez is facing four such counts, along with two class A misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure and contributing to the deprivation or delinquency of a minor.

According to court documents, Rodriguez lived with a woman and her two children in Grand Forks. The children often were left in the care of Rodriguez while she worked long hours. The children, a boy and girl, identified as Jane and Joe Doe, were interviewed by investigators on April 5, after they told their grandfather that Rodriguez left his bedroom door open while he masturbated, and they were able to see the adult content he was viewing. In that interview, they also said he walked naked around the house "too many times to count."

During the interview, Joe Doe, 13, disclosed two separate sexual assaults that occurred between June and December 2020.

Jane Doe, 9, described to investigators two sexual assaults between February and March 2021.

The children told investigators that they did not want to be home with Rodriguez when their mother was not home.

If convicted, Rodriguez must spend 85% of his sentence in jail, or serve at least 20 years. Gross sexual imposition charges are considered class AA felonies in situations when the victims are under 15 years of age and the assailant is 22 years of age or older.

Bail was not discussed at Rodriguez's Nov. 3 hearing, as there is doubt if he is living in the United States legally. He may need to appear before a federal judge to address that issue.

Rodriguez remains in custody at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center. His next court appearance is Jan. 13.