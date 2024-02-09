Grand Forks mayor, north end council members want Gateway development momentum to continue

Feb. 9—GRAND FORKS — Since 2020, 11 redevelopment and revitalization projects have occurred along the Gateway Drive corridor. The city would like to see that momentum to continue.

The projects range from

demolishing the Holiday Inn site for the Career Impact Academy

to the new Taco Johns. Grand Forks City Council members Danny Weigel and Rebecca Osowski, who represent the city's northermost wards, and Mayor Brandon Bochenski have all said that there are still major opportunities for the north end of Grand Forks.

"There's been more development in that Gateway/north end area than probably the prior 10 or 20 years combined," Bochenski. "We want to promote private sector investment there — that's really important."

Gateway Drive is the main east-west corridor in north Grand Forks. It technically is U.S. Highway 2 — a 2,500 roadway that crosses the nation — and serves as a major transportation corridor for the northern parts of Minnesota and North Dakota. The street connects some of the oldest neighborhoods in Grand Forks with the northern industrial park, the airport and Grand Forks Air Force Base.

The eastern edge of the corridor, east of Columbia Road, is part of a renaissance zone. The zone helps create state and local tax incentives to encourage the revitalization of communities. The program, passed in 1999, has been used in Grand Forks in some shape since 2001. In 2021, the city expanded the renaissance zone to include parts of the Gateway Drive corridor.

Since its inception more than 20 years ago, the program has expanded to include four districts within the zone:

* The Heart of Downtown District, which encompasses 12 blocks on Third and Fourth Streets between University Avenue and Minnesota Avenue;

* The University Avenue District, which encompasses 20 blocks along University Avenue between the Red River and North 14th Street;

* The Gateway Corridor District, which encompasses 10 blocks along Gateway Drive east of North 23rd Street and down Third Street along the Red River;

* The Midtown District, which encompasses the block occupied by the Grand Cities Mall.

For the Gateway Drive Corridor in particular, the goals are to encourage mixed-use or commercial development, enhancing the appearance and strengthening connections. The city's description of the district says it has great redevelopment potential.

According to Weigel and Osowski, beautification along the Gateway Drive corridor, helping existing businesses and being open to the possibilities are all part of their vision of what should be done.

"I've always lived on the north end, and we've made some strides on the north end with the Career and Technical Education Center being built, but I still think we have opportunities," Weigel said. "I think one of the major opportunities is Highway 2 and Gateway Drive as a major thoroughfare that goes really far west and really far east. ... When people are driving through our community, that's what they see."

Osowski would like to see the area look nicer.

"Just helping it look a little bit nicer, and the teardowns of those old buildings — I think that would bring some more people to the north end and give them some available land," Osowski said. "I'd like to see some of those older, empty buildings either make room for new development or just not (be) such large eyesores."

Osowski also wants the city to be cognizant of parking issues in the area. Many of the streets in that part of town are narrow. Also, there are limited off-street parking opportunities.

Osowski, Weigel and Bochenski all feel the work that has been done, including the demolition of the Budget Inn and the old Holiday Inn, has helped a lot.

But what next?

"We have a lot of great things on the north end with the University of North Dakota and with the (Career Impact Academy). ... There's just a lot up there," Weigel said. "So how can we look at the development happening elsewhere in the city and how can we come up with a program to assist landowners and business owners in that area?

Bochenski said the Gateway Drive area should capitalize on opportunities as well as the whole city.

"When there are opportunities for buildings that may be blighted (it's important) to promote something else getting built there," Bochenski said. "It's going to have its own feel and what's important to me is that the whole city is growing."