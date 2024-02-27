Grand Forks Park Commissioner Russell Kraft announces reelection bid

Feb. 26—GRAND FORKS — Grand Forks Park Board Commissioner Russell Kraft has announced his reelection bid for the Grand Forks Park Board.

Kraft is currently at the end of his first term on the board. In his time on the board, Kraft has helped complete

Veterans Memorial Park

and begin the renovation of the

Paukert Tennis Complex

and Kraft Memorial Field.

In his next term, Kraft said that some of the key projects include working with the city

for the new Altru Sports Complex

. That facility will be city-owned but operated by the parks district and include an indoor aquatics center and indoor turf facilities. Additional projects include a

10-acre park development at Grand Valley

and continued fundraising for the Destination Playground on the north side of Choice Health and Fitness.

"As a lifelong resident of Grand Forks, I am committed to promoting a healthy lifestyle through amazing facilities and programs that enhance the quality of life for our community," Kraft said in the release. "The park district will continue to provide the best parks, programs, facilities and forestry services for all citizens of Grand Forks to enjoy."

Outside of his role on the Park Board, Kraft works for Midco as an account executive and handles enterprise business sales throughout North Dakota. He lives in Grand Forks with his wife, Sonia, and two boys. He was first elected to the board in 2020.

The Grand Forks Park District oversees the operations and maintenance of parks throughout the city. It's a separate entity from the city and levies property taxes. The park district's Board of Commissioners governs the district and is made up of five members. Two seats are up for election this year, Kraft's and Commissioner Cody Bartholomew's. Commissioners are elected to four-year terms on a staggered basis.

The Park Board election will occur June 11.