Grand Forks Park District opens Santa Village at Lincoln Park Clubhouse

Dec. 9—GRAND FORKS — Santa Village, sponsored by the Grand Forks Park District and local partners, is open at the Lincoln Park Clubhouse through Dec. 23.

Santa and his elves have returned to set up their workshop at the clubhouse for the first time since 2019, said Lynne Roche, the district's special events manager and "head elf." Last year, it was housed at the former Eide car dealership building on south Washington Street.

Admission is a non-perishable food item, cash or a new toy.

Everyone is welcome to stop by and meet the elves, sip some cocoa, and enjoy the display of about 50 beautifully-adorned Christmas trees, Roche said.

Santa, Mrs. Claus and a magician will be on site for story times. They will be present from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 9 and 10, and 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 16 and 17. The magic shows begin at 1 p.m. on those days.

Sleigh rides will be provided from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, and Dec. 16 and 17.

The public is welcome to come to the Santa Village workshop on Mondays through Thursdays through Dec. 23, by appointment only. Groups from daycare facilities and school classrooms are encouraged to book appointments by calling (701) 787-2813. With these groups, Roche and her assistants make craft items with the children.

Santa Village is also open to the public, without appointment, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 23. Every child receives a bag filled with coloring sheets, cookies, hot chocolate and craft kits, so they can make the crafts at home with their families.

"It's so quaint here, and just so inviting and cozy," Roche said. "It's fun."

In creating the Santa Village experience, "there's a lot of work involved, many many hours of decorating and things here," she said.

During the pandemic, Santa Village was moved in 2020 to the former vacated Lane Bryant store in the strip mall on 32nd Avenue South, just west of Columbia Road, and in 2021 to the former Gap store in the Columbia Mall, Roche said.

"We were gone, but it's nice to be back" at the Lincoln Park Clubhouse, she said.

Along with the park district, other partners sponsoring Santa Villare are Altru Health System, Alerus Financial, Oxford Realty, UND, Retrax, Thomsen Homes, Marsh McLennan Agency and the Vaaler company.

The Lincoln Park Clubhouse, with its trees decorated for the holidays, is a perfect setting for parties or other types of gatherings, Roche said. The space, a smoke-free facility, may be rented for $500 through Feb. 1.

The clubhouse is located at 250 Elks Drive, east off of Belmont Road.

For more information, contact Roche at the park district office; call (701) 746-2750 or email

lroche@gfparks.org

.