Grand Forks Police Department will participate in March sober driving campaign

Feb. 20—GRAND FORKS — The Grand Forks Police Department will take part in a sober driving enforcement campaign throughout the month of March.

The "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" enforcement campaign involves officers specifically designated to patrolling for impaired drivers, according to a GFPD press release.

Law enforcement agencies across North Dakota will have extra patrols during the enforcement period, which is scheduled for March 1 through March 31.

This program is funded by the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

"Vision Zero reminds drivers to always drive free from impairment of alcohol and/or prescription or illicit drugs," the release said.