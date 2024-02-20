Grand Forks Police Department will participate in March sober driving campaign
Feb. 20—GRAND FORKS — The Grand Forks Police Department will take part in a sober driving enforcement campaign throughout the month of March.
The "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" enforcement campaign involves officers specifically designated to patrolling for impaired drivers, according to a GFPD press release.
Law enforcement agencies across North Dakota will have extra patrols during the enforcement period, which is scheduled for March 1 through March 31.
This program is funded by the North Dakota Department of Transportation.
"Vision Zero reminds drivers to always drive free from impairment of alcohol and/or prescription or illicit drugs," the release said.