Grand Forks Police Department seeks information about alleged incident involving man approaching kids

Aug. 13—GRAND FORKS — The Grand Forks Police Department is aware of reports about a man allegedly approaching and attempting to pick up children in a neighborhood in south Grand Forks.

However, according to a report issued by the police department, some of the information is correct and some is not.

According to the report: "The police department has one report involving a suspicious vehicle and person in the area near the 5300 block of Belmont Road. On Aug. 10, it was reported a juvenile male who lives in the area was approached by a male driving a vehicle. This male asked the juvenile if his parents were home; when the juvenile asked the suspicious male for his name the male drove off. The male made no attempt to pick up the juvenile and did not leave his vehicle. He also did not ask to wait in the house for parents to return. The suspicious male is described as white, middle aged and 'chubby' with black and gray facial hair. The male was reported to be driving a smaller silver colored sport utility or crossover type vehicle."

Also, according to the police report sent to the media Friday, the Facebook post references a similar incident that allegedly occurred in the Mighty Acres Drive area of Grand Forks.

However, GFPD "has no reports of any activity similar to this in the Mighty Acres Drive area."

The GFPD asks anyone who might have witnessed any of this activity to contact Sgt. Mike Jennings at 701-787-8012 or via email at mjennings@grandforksgov.com.