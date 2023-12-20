Grand Forks Police Department staff, others work to keep homeless population safe during winter

Dec. 20—GRAND FORKS — Of Grand Forks' homeless population, many find some place to stay during the winter. Yet others remain outside in the harsh conditions, according to a police homelessness liaison.

If someone chooses to live outside during the warmer months, police will only interfere if a crime is being committed, according to Cpl. Troy Vanyo, a mental health and homelessness liaison at the Grand Forks Police Department.

When temperatures drop below freezing, though, it becomes necessary to get involved.

"We really — in good faith — can't just leave someone outside when it's cold," Vanyo said. "We have to find some type of shelter for them."

As of November, there were eight identified homeless individuals living in a place not meant for habitation in the Grand Forks area — including vehicles, abandoned buildings and anywhere outside. These less-than-ideal circumstances become potentially fatal during North Dakota winters. Multiple agencies work together to keep the homeless, and others experiencing housing instability, safe.

The city's emergency shelter, Northlands Rescue Mission, is the first option Vanyo considers for single adults. Even if someone can't, or won't, stay in the dorms, they may be able to sleep in the lobby.

"If it's icky weather and we know that there are unsheltered people out there in the middle of winter, we sometimes open it up," Sue Shirek, executive director at the Mission, told the Herald. "Or if it's really hot out."

Some people are banned from the property due to prior incidents, or can't stay there for other reasons, such as sex offender status, intoxication or physical impairment. In that case, police may turn to Homeless Helpers, a nonprofit that provides funds for temporary emergency housing at hotels or motels, food, transportation and other necessities.

The organization solely consists of volunteers who take turns being on call 24/7 for a week at a time.

"Different social services agencies will call us, or the police department will call us, regarding a homeless person (or family)," said Patrick Moore, president of Homeless Helpers.

As of Oct. 31, Homeless Helpers provided 382 nights of shelter for single adults and families this year. Some people are housed for just one night, but the average is three days.

"In the past, we have housed people even up to a week," Moore said. "But because of concerns of our funds being depleted, we really highly encourage individuals to have a case manager and connect with someone who can help them long-term, because we just don't have the money to provide (for) longer than that."

Another option is the Grand Forks Withdrawal Management Center, which is operated by Grand Forks Public Health. If that won't work, the police department is left with one option.

"That would just leave our police department lobby area," Vanyo said. "That is the last option that we utilize. Now, if there's a criminal offense that someone can be arrested on, we can take them to jail and they will ultimately be safe there. But if there's no criminal charge, we're just limited to our building."

This is a rare occurrence, with just one person approximately every three weeks throughout the winter, Vanyo said. Typically, the person stays for one night, and in the morning it becomes easier to find them additional resources.

"We can sometimes get in contact with family members (or) friends," Vanyo said. "There is a homeless shelter in Crookston, Minnesota, so sometimes we coordinate with them and get the person a ride there."

Taylor Restad, client services director for the Grand Forks Housing Authority and program director for LaGrave on First, said people will stay with family, friends or even strangers they meet while living outside.

Housing Authority tenants will sometimes let other people stay with them but, after a while, it may jeopardize their housing, Restad said.

It's difficult to tell a homeless person they need to leave, knowing they have nowhere to go and that it is not safe to be out in the cold, she said.

"Yes, they're going to affect the housing of the current tenant, but this person is going to need that support," she said. "We walk that fine line probably every day. We see a major increase of that during the winter months."

There are options, though. A tenant can add the guest to their lease, if they meet all the requirements. Alternatively, the guest can provide documentation that they're working toward finding their own housing.

In addition to the increase in couch-surfing, Restad hears of more break-ins in the winter, both in public and private properties throughout the Grand Forks area. This includes private apartment complexes, stores, bus stations and other places where people can sleep during cold nights.

"We see a lot of people sleeping on the floors, or in corners or in closets throughout numerous properties in our community," Restad said.

When Restad or other LaGrave staff find people sleeping on the property, they try to get them connected with housing assessments, applications and other support.