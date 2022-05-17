Grand Forks police identify body pulled from the Red River over the weekend

May 16—GRAND FORKS — The body found in the Red River on Saturday evening has been identified as 32-year-old Jacob Lasley of Red Lake, Minnesota.

Lasley was reported missing on April 17.

Investigators believe Lasley was the

subject in the Red River on April 8

, which initiated a search response by the Grand Forks Sheriff's Officer Water Operations Team and Grand Forks Fire Department along with multiple other entities, according to a press release from the Grand Forks Police Department sent Monday, May 16.

Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma to Lasley, though the investigation is ongoing and a cause of death hasn't been determined yet.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GFPD by one of the following methods:

Call: 701-787-8000

Online: Submit a tip via the GFPD's Facebook or website

App: Submit a tip via the Tip411 app