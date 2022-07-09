Grand Forks police investigate alleged attempted murder after man was shot Friday night

Jul. 9—GRAND FORKS — A man has been arrested on charges of attempted murder after a person was shot Friday evening in Grand Forks.

According to a release from the Grand Forks Police Department, officers were called at approximately 8:30 p.m. to the 3600 block of Landeco Lane for a disturbance. Witnesses had reported to police that a man was displaying a handgun.

At the scene, the responding officers found a victim with a gunshot wound. They rendered aid on the scene, and the victim was then transported to Altru Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While this was happening, officers were able to local a suspect vehicle based on witness descriptions, the release said.

Omar Deronjic, 19, of West Fargo, was then arrested and charged with three counts of terrorizing and one count of attempted murder.

An Altru ambulance assisted on the scene.

The investigation continues, and police ask anyone with information to contact the Grand Forks Police Department by calling 701-787-800 or through the department's Facebook page or website. Also, tips can be submitted through the Tip411 app.