Grand Forks police find no evidence of shots fired, make no arrests after disturbance at Columbia Square East apartments

Nov. 19—Grand Forks police ultimately found no physical evidence of recent gunfire and made no arrests on Wednesday night after responding to reports of such near the Columbia Square East apartment building.

Around 8:20 p.m., officers responded to a "weapons related" call at the building, on 13th Avenue South near South Columbia Road. Neighbors there reported hearing a series of loud bangs that they suspected might be gunfire. Police dispatchers told the Herald that all of the city's on-duty police responded to the call.

Here's what happened next, according to a case report the department produced Thursday and Sgt. Danny Pemberton, the shift sergeant on duty Wednesday night:

—

Residents inside the apartment building told police that they suspected the noises came from a second-floor apartment, and police evacuated the second floor.

—

Police repeatedly yelled for the apartment's occupants to come out, but none did. The complex's manager gave them a key to unlock the apartment door, and, shortly after officers opened the door, a woman walked out of the apartment. The woman said a second woman, who had left earlier, had been "playing a video game loudly in the apartment with gun shots."

—

Police used a drone to search the apartment and found a man asleep in the bedroom.

—

Officers searched the apartment and found no bullet holes and no spent bullet casings. They also found no evidence of gunfire after searching the area around the apartment.

—

Police did, however, find a "Call of Duty" video game in a gaming console inside the apartment, but their report ultimately concludes that "it is unknown if the shots that were heard were from the video game."

The case has been "marked as suspicious activity." Pemberton and Lt. Derik Zimmel, the department's now-former public information officer, said that "shots fired" calls are relatively common in Grand Forks, and the vast majority end up being fireworks or other loud noises that residents misinterpret as gunshots.