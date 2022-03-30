Grand Forks police officer injured after early morning vehicle pursuit

Mar. 29—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man was arrested and charged with multiple offenses after fleeing from police and injuring a Grand Forks police officer.

According to a release from the Grand Forks Police Department, Bugwuji Hill, 19, was arrested on early morning March 29.

Around 4:31 a.m., officers of the Grand Forks Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle, driven by Hill, in the 1500 block of South Washington Street for failing to stop at a stop sign. After a short pursuit, the vehicle stopped in the 2300 block of South 12th Street.

Hill fled on foot and was apprehended hiding in a dumpster, police said. He was secured in a squad car and attempted to slip his handcuffs off. While trying to restrain Hill, Cpl. Luke Wentz suffered a broken arm, according to the release.

Wentz was treated for his injuries at the Altru emergency room and released.

The investigation revealed that the vehicle Hill was driving was stolen out of Grand Forks.

Hill was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, fleeing on foot, fleeing a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. He was taken to the Grand Forks County Correctional Center.