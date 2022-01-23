Grand Forks police report no danger to the public after responding to gunfire

Jan. 23—GRAND FORKS — Grand Forks police officers who were called to a report of gunfire early Sunday morning, Jan. 23, say there is no immediate danger to the public.

The officers were called at approximately 2:10 a.m. to 1215 North 39th Street. They found no suspects or victims, but did find several shell casings outside the apartment complex at 1111 North 39th, according to a release from the GFPD.

The Grand Forks Sheriff's Office and the University of North Dakota Police Department assisted during the incident.

The investigation will continue and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Grand Forks Police Department at 701-787-8000. Tips can be sent via the GFPD's Facebook page or website or the Tip411 app.