Grand Forks police respond to firearm discharge in city limits

Apr. 15—GRAND FORKS — A woman faces charges after police say she discharged a firearm in city limits.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14, in the 1200 block of 18th Street South. There were no injuries.

According to a release from the GFPD, officers arrived and found a bullet hole in the living room floor and a bullet in a basement wall.

Jill Mudge, 38, was arrested for reckless endangerment and faces a charge of discharging a firearm within city limits. Her boyfriend was nearby at the time, police say.

In the release, the GFPD noted that it responds to several of these calls annually and reminds people to properly check and handle any firearm in a safe manner.