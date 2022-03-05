Grand Forks police respond to unattended death

Mar. 4—GRAND FORKS — Grand Forks Police responded to an unattended death on Friday afternoon, March 4.

Grand Forks police officers were dispatched around 12:30 p.m. Friday to the 1200 block of North 43rd Street for a man laying outside, according to a GFPD news release.

A man was found deceased at the location, police said. Authorities say there is no indication of criminal activity and there is no danger to the public.

The person will not be identified until notifications are complete, according to police.