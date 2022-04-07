Grand Forks police see increase in crimes, calls for service and overdoses in 2021

Apr. 6—GRAND FORKS — The Grand Forks Police Department saw an increase in crimes, calls for service and drug overdose incidents in 2021 compared to 2020.

According to the department's annual report that breaks down crime statistics from the past 10 years, last year police saw a total of 1,649 violent crimes. The violent crimes category includes murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, property crimes of burglary, larceny‐theft, auto theft and arson.

The total is a 9.6% increase from 2020, which had 1,504 violent crimes.

2021 had a 10.5% increase in violent crimes over the previous two years, though 2021's total number of violent crimes was 9.5% lower than the 10-year average.

There was a spike in violent crimes in Grand Forks from 2015 to 2017 with 2016 having the most violent crimes between 2012-2021 with a total of 2,034.

A breakdown of 2021's violent crimes:

* Murder: One, 66.7% decrease from 3 in 2020

* Rape: 42, 7.7% increase from 31 in 2020

* Robbery:13, 7.1% decrease from 14 in 2020

* Aggravated assault: 117, 10.4% increase from 106 in 2020

* Property crimes of burglary: 229, 19.3% increase from 192 in 2020

* Larceny‐theft: 1,113, 7.2% increase from 1,038 in 2020

* Auto theft: 134, 10.7% increase from 121 in 2020

* Arson: Two, 100% increase from 0 in 2020

The department also reported an increase in other crimes committed in Grand Forks, including threats/harassment, simple assault, fraud/forgery, misc. sex offenses, criminal mischief, drugs/narcotics and loud/noisy party reports.

A breakdown of other crimes in 2021:

* Threats/harassment: 264, 15.8% increase from 228 in 2020

* Simple assault: 413, 18.7% increase from 348 in 2020

* Fraud/forgery: 397,12.6% decrease from 454 in 2020

* Misc. sex offenses: 58, 23.4% increase from 47 in 2020

* Criminal mischief: 496, 3.3% increase from 480 in 2020

* Drugs/narcotics: 651, 23.3% increase from 528 in 2020

* Loud/noisy party reports: 134, 39.6% increase from 96 in 2020

In 2021 officers responded to 71 identified drug overdose incidents, 11 were fatalities. Of the 71, 53 were opioid related and eight of fatalities were opioid related. In the report Police Chief Mark Nelson said these numbers were a significant increase from the previous two years.

"The Opioid Crisis response continues to be a collaboration of community resources that provide the tools needed to lessen the impact," Nelson said. "We remain committed to working with our community partners, organizations, and community leaders to further reduce the lethal impact of drugs on our community."

The total number of incident reports generated by officers documenting criminal and noncriminal activity last year was 10,319, a 13.2% increase from the 9,118 incident reports in 2020. The department had its highest number of incident reports in 2017 with a total of 10,977.

Last year, the department had a total of 53,776 calls for service, a 5.5% increase from 2020's 50,957. Calls for service have steadily increased over the past 10 years with 2021 now having the highest number of calls.

A total of 8,593 citations were made, a 23.4% increase from 2020 with 1,756 of those citations being for speeding, 242 being for DUIs and 742 being for driving under suspension.