Grand Forks spokesperson reports productive road construction season

Sep. 1—GRAND FORKS — With the end of summer approaching, a city spokesperson believes Grand Forks' construction projects have been going really well.

"From a timeline standpoint, it's been a good construction season," John Bernstrom said.

There have been no unexpected delays.

On the south end of town, the

biggest project of the summer

is well underway. South Washington Street from 48th Avenue South to 57th Avenue South is being reconstructed from two lanes to four to accommodate for the area's expansion.

There have been no unexpected issues with the project, and the street is now open to traffic.

"It's still a construction zone," Bernstrom said. "There's still work going on. You may run into lane closures and stuff like that, but you can drive all the way through it."

Sometime in the winter, Bernstrom expects traffic lights will be put up at the intersection of South Washington Street and 55th Avenue South. This won't create any road closures.

"Those stop lights aren't scheduled to get here until late fall, early winter," he said. "But we knew that; we can't place the order until we have approval to do the job."

Crews have been making really good progress on another reconstruction project from North Washington Street to North 18th Street on Second Avenue North, Bernstrom said.

Phase one of a complete reconstruction project on South 20th Street from 17th Avenue South to 20th Avenue South has been completed, and the intersection of South 20th Street and 17th Avenue South was reopened.

Now, a portion of South 20th Street south of the intersection, down to 20th Avenue South, will be closed until sometime in October, Bernstrom said. The closure spans three blocks.

The final reconstruction project, from 11th Avenue South to 14th Avenue South on South 14th Street, and from South 14th Street to South Washington Street on 14th Avenue South, should be completed by mid-October.

The intersection of South 14th Street and 13th Avenue South is closed.

On 32nd Avenue South,

resurfacing work

between I-29 and South Washington Street is expected to be completed in September. The North Dakota Department of Transportation's crew is trying to work at night when possible, Bernstrom said.

Completed city projects:

* A water main replacement on Gateway Drive from Mill Road to 20th Street

* Mill and overlay of DeMers Avenue at the Amtrak

* Mill and overlay in UND neighborhood

* Mill and overlay of Alerus Center parking lot

* Chip seal on North Fifth Street from Gateway Drive to DeMers Avenue