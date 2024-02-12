Grand Forks state Sen. Curt Kreun won't seek reelection to District 42 seat

Feb. 12—GRAND FORKS — State Sen. Curt Kreun has announced he won't seek reelection for a third term as senator.

Kreun, R-Grand Forks, has been in the Legislature since 2011, when he was elected to the state House of Representatives. Since 2017, he's served in the Senate and has served on committees ranging from Human Services, Industry, Business and Labor, and Appropriations.

As a senator, he represents District 42, covering parts of northern Grand Forks and western portions of the city out to the airport and Air Force base.

He made the announcement over the weekend.

There isn't just one reason Kreun decided to step down, but he said family health issues and personal time were the driving factors of his decision.

"It's just strictly a personal thing and some family issues are the two factors," Kreun said. "I've enjoyed (being in the Legislature). I'll miss it. There are good friends there. There are good people there and it's fun to have the conversations and the debate. "

Kreun, currently 74, would be 78 at the end of his next term. Enjoying his retirement also played into his decision.

"That was a little bit of a discussion between me and my wife as well, too," Kreun said, adding that "at some point in time, you're not going to be able to do some of the retirement things" if he says in office.

During his career in public life, Kreun has served on the Grand Forks City Council, East Grand Forks School Board, Chamber of Commerce and numerous other boards and organizations.

In 2023, Kreun was awarded the Grand Forks — East Grand Forks Chamber of Commerce's Henry Havig Award

. The award is the highest honor of the Chamber and was given to Kreun for his life dedicated to public service and volunteerism.

"I'm really appreciative of all the compliments that I've gotten, especially winning the Henry Havig Award (from the Chamber of Commerce). I was totally surprised (at winning that)," Kreun said. "The community has been great to me and my family."

North Dakota is in great shape, he said. And now, he added, "it's a reward just to sit back and enjoy your community that you've helped over the years."