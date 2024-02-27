Grand Forks still unsure what proposed post office changes mean

Feb. 27—GRAND FORKS — Almost three months after officials from the United States Postal Service held a public meeting about proposed changes in Grand Forks, the waiting game continues.

And that waiting game may continue for a while now that North Dakota's congressional delegation has gotten the Postal Service's inspector general to investigate Grand Forks' mail operations and the facility review process. The initial facility review findings recommended moving some regional mail processing from Grand Forks to Fargo.

Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski said that he'll fight any removal of regional mail processing.

"We've tried to push back as much as we can... Sen. (John) Hoeven has been a big part of that getting that audit so that was great to see," Bochenski said. "So now, we're sitting back and letting that process play out and see where it lands. "

After the public meeting,

where the Postal Service refused to answer questions and apparently didn't tell local officials the meeting was occurring

, the mayor

encouraged people to submit their comments

. According to Hoeven's office, the Postal Service will meet with local officials once the facility review is complete to answer questions.

"So it would be great to share what the concerns are and what the loss is going to be to the community and to hear directly from local leaders," Bochenski said. "We are very against (removing regional capacity)."

The nationwide facility review, also known as the Delivery for American Plan, is looking at how to modernize and streamline postal operations. Both the Bismarck and Grand Forks regional processing capabilities were under review; both of which recommended sending regional processing to Fargo.

In addition to the review of the process, an audit of mail operations across the Minnesota-North Dakota District began in late January after

persistent complaints of mail delays

,

protests by rural mail carriers

, and

significant mail delays in the Twin Cities

. The audit has been expanded twice to include mail operations across North Dakota and its major cities.

"We're going to see what (the Postal Service says) about what the postal service is telling us they're going to do," said Hoeven. "So, whether it's the community box units where it's taken so long to get locks, whether it's the processing for local mail and newspapers, whether it's service issues like we've seen in rural areas ... the post office is telling us they're going to improve and make those improvements."

Hoeven continued, "This inspector general report will tell us whether they think is really going to happen, where it will happen where it's deficient. In that respect, I think it will help us stay on top of the postal service to get better service."

The audit of mail operations is expected to be complete in late March or early April. The review of the nationwide facility review process wasn't given a timeframe. Questions remain about what moving regional processing to Fargo and how long it would take to implement such.

"We're all waiting to see what the implications of the changes will be," said Grand Forks Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Keith Lund.

Herald Staff Reporter Delaney Otto contributed to this report.