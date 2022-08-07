Grand Forks SWAT called in to assist GFPD with barricaded subject

Aug. 6—GRAND FORKS — The Grand Forks Regional SWAT team assisted the Grand Forks Police Department on Friday night after a man barricaded himself in a home in south Grand Forks.

Officers were dispatched around 9:34 p.m. to the area of 1108 27th Ave. S. attempting a warrant service on Blake Lund, according to a police press release.

Police said the "situation turned into a barricaded subject" and members of the Grand Forks Regional SWAT Team were sent to the scene to to help apprehend Lund.

Some residence in the area were asked to shelter in place or leave their residence while the situation was active, the release said.

Lund was taken into custody around 1:19 a.m. and brought to the Grand Forks County Correctional Center where he was booked on several outstanding warrants.

"The Grand Forks Police would like to thank the citizens in the area for their cooperation while dealing with this situation," the release said. "Residence in the area were allowed back into the building following the arrest of Lund, as no other dangers existed."

Those who may have questions related to the incident are asked to call the GFPD non-emergency number below at 701-787-8000.