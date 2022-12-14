Grand Forks SWAT team arrests wanted individual in Cass County

Dec. 14—GRAND FORKS — An individual wanted in Cass County was arrested on Tuesday evening, Dec. 13, in Grand Forks.

According to a press release from the Grand Forks Police Department, a search warrant was served around 5:30 p.m. at an apartment at 1800 block of Continental Drive.

The GFPD obtained the warrant to search a specific unit for an individual that is wanted for felony arrest warrants in Cass County.

The Grand Forks Regional SWAT Team was utilized for the search and arrest of the individual due to their criminal history, the press release said.

The subject was found and taken into custody without incident.