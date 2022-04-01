Grand Forks woman arrested on attempted murder charge

Mar. 31—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks woman has been arrested on a charge of attempted murder for allegedly stabbing her father.

According to a release from the Grand Forks Police Department, shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30, officers responded to a report that a man had been stabbed in the shoulder at the 100 block of Conklin Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene they found a man with lacerations to his neck and hand.

Initial investigation revealed that Hugh Reese, 82, was allegedly stabbed by his 56-year-old daughter Ceanne Reese, after an argument over a phone. According to GFPD, after the argument Ceanne Reese allegedly grabbed a knife and stabbed her father before allegedly turning the knife on herself and inflicting a laceration.

Both the suspect and victim were still on scene when officers arrived, and they were transported to the Altru emergency room for treatment. After Ceanne Reese was released from the hospital she was confined at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center on charges of attempted murder. Hugh Reese was treated and is in stable condition.

The investigation remains active, and GFPD is asking anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the incident, to contact the police department.

The Grand Forks Police Department can be reached by calling 701-787-8000. Online, people can submit a tip via the

GFPD's Facebook page

or website, or by the Tip411 app.