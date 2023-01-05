Grand Forks woman charged with attempting to murder her mother pleads not guilty

Jan. 4—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks woman charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing her mother was deemed fit to proceed on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

The case was previously delayed for Jenna Woinarowicz, 29, to undergo a psychological evaluation. She was determined to be fit to proceed and agreed with this assessment in court.

Woinarowicz pleaded not guilty to Class A felony attempted murder, Class C felony aggravated assault with a weapon and Class C felony interference with an emergency call.

At 12:59 a.m. on Sept. 21, Robin Hendrickson called 911 and reported a domestic altercation between herself and her daughter, Woinarowicz.

During the phone call, emergency personnel heard Hendrickson screaming, saying "what do you have," and "help," according to an affidavit in the case.

The phone call disconnected.

When emergency personnel called Hendrickson back, she told them she was bleeding and Woinarowicz had a knife.

"She's trying to kill me," Hendrickson said.

On the scene, Grand Forks police officers found Hendrickson outside with lacerations to her head and right clavicle area, as well as a puncture wound to the left ribcage area.

Hendrickson told police Woinarowicz had stabbed her with what she believed was a black-handled steak knife.

Hendrickson was transported to the emergency room and Woinarowicz was arrested.

A black steak knife handle and a 4 inch knife blade with what appeared to be blood on it were found separately outside the residence.

Attempted murder has a mandatory minimum sentence of four years and maximum sentence of 20 years. Aggravated assault has a mandatory minimum sentence of two years and maximum of five years. Interference with an emergency call also has a maximum sentence of five years, but no mandatory minimum.

Woinarowicz's final dispositional conference is scheduled for March 16.