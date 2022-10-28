Grand Forks woman charged with fentanyl trafficking will change her plea

Oct. 27—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks woman charged with delivery of fentanyl and two other drug crimes had her final dispositional conference on Thursday, Oct. 27. She plans to change her plea in an upcoming hearing.

Abigail Samantha Jehs, 19, was arrested on July 12. According to an affidavit in the case, the Grand Forks Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant on Jehs' residence. In doing so, the GFNTF located three pieces of tinfoil with burnt residue, a used syringe, plastic bags with residue and other drug paraphernalia.

Jehs said she discarded a plastic silicone container with fentanyl pills inside after the officers announced their presence. Task force officer Daniel Essig located the container, which had nine counterfeit M30 pills, or fentanyl.

According to an affidavit, Jehs said she conducted multiple sales and deliveries of fentanyl. She initially purchased a pack of 48 pills and sold approximately 20. Jehs confirmed she ingested fentanyl using the tinfoil found by the GFNTF.

Jehs is charged with delivery of fentanyl (a Class B felony), possession of fentanyl with intent to manufacture or deliver (a Class B felony) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (a Class C felony).

The Class B felony charges have a maximum sentence of ten years in prison and $20,000 in fines. The Class C felony charge has a maximum sentence of five years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

If the proposed plea agreement is accepted by the court, Jehs would be convicted of delivering a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

She would be sentenced to 10 years with seven suspended, so she would serve three years in prison. Jehs would have credit for time served since July 12. The charge of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver would be dismissed.

Following her release, Jehs would be on two years of supervised probation.

Jehs' change of plea hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Nov. 7.